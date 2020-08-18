ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County family is mourning the loss of Sierra Ward, a 17-year-old killed in a crash in downtown St. Louis early Monday morning.
Investigators said Ward and three others were driving near 10th and Washington when another driver sped through a red light and hit them. Ward was killed immediately and three others are hurt. Ward’s stepfather, Donny Arnett knows her death was avoidable.
“You just don’t believe it, then it finally sets in and it’s real,” Arnett said.
Ward was nearly a week away from starting her senior year at De Soto High School. Arnett said she was laid back, easy going and had a dream of joining the National Guard. Arnett travels from Jefferson County to downtown for work and said the recklessness on the road, especially Washington Avenue, is out of hand.
“They don’t care they’ll swerve around you, slam on their brakes, speed through stoplights, all the time.”
Investigators wouldn’t confirm to News 4, but Arnett said the 25-year-old who hit his daughter was trying to escape from someone trying to rob him.
“Some young kids were getting ready to rob him so he decided to take off and save his own life and kill my stepdaughter.”
News 4 learned city officials plan to add additional barriers to Washington Avenue and cut off some blocks entirely to eliminate dangerous driving and late night loitering.
The Mayor’s office said officials met Tuesday to discuss specific plans, but so far no timeline has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.