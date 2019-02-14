EOLIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A dog meant to help a disabled Pike County man is missing, and family members believe the German Shepherd was stolen from their backyard.
The dog disappeared from their home in Eolia, Missouri about 20 miles north of Troy, and it’s left Zack Winkle unable to live his normal life.
“There's really not much I can do on my own,” Winkle said.
At just three months old, he was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, a disease that makes it nearly impossible to perform basic tasks like opening doors.
“Without a lot of the medicines I'm on now, I'd basically just be dead weight,” he said.
With help from friends, family and a wheelchair he's able to get around.
His service dog Vader was almost finished with training and meant to help him live on his own.
Until, Friday, when Winkle’s mom Mary said Vader went missing from their un-fenced backyard.
“At the same time there was a truck on the road and there had been reports of people picking up dogs and just disappearing,” she said.
Winkle says his first service dog of six years went missing over a year ago too. A personal and financial burden.
“We probably have $6,000 invested in him,” Mary said.
Zach explained the companion helped him maintain some independence.
“Say if I was to drop something, he'd be able to pick it up,” he said.
They are now turning to flyers and Facebook for help. Their original post of Vader has been shared more than a thousand times.
“Trying to get everyone I know, all my friends to help me find this dog,” Winkle said. “I pray that he's actually returned to me alive and well.”
The family says the dog has a collar tag ID number of DN52078804 and a microchip ID number of 956000010031560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.