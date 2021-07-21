ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County family is praying for a miracle after their 3-year-old, Martez Abercrumbia, was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver. Abercrumbia’s aunt, Averyon Green said it happened on July 5th on Criterion Avenue, a residential area in Spanish Lake. Green said Abercrumbia and his 10-year-old sister were playing outside before heading to their mom’s house when a speeding driver turned a corner.
“He ran to get a toy and ran back and once he got to the edge of the driveway, that’s when the car came speeding really fast, knocked him up and then I guess he flew down and dragged him about four to five houses up,” Green said.
Abercrumbia was rushed to Children’s Hospital in the Central West End and is still there recovering. Green said he had severe bruising, surgery to remove brain bleeding and can barely move his arms and legs. Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are still searching for the driver who fled the scene.
“What type of person in this world would hit a 3-year-old baby? And doesn’t stop and drags him? It was cold-hearted. You had no regard for life, how dare you,” Green said.
On July 11, Green said Abercrumbia had his breathing tube removed – a small step in the right direction. She said their family calls him their ‘warrior’ and that his strength in his recovery journey has been remarkable to witness. Green said her nephew will be in the hospital for several weeks, if not months, and is hopeful through the power of prayer, he will make a full recovery. But doctors are uncertain.
“For him to fight through that and don’t give up on life, that’s what’s keeping us going,” Green said.
St. Louis County Police have not provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle. They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 314-615-5400 or leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.
If you’d like to help Martez Abercrumbia’s family with medical expenses, they have created a GoFundMe page.
