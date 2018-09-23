ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two families are searching for answers after their loved ones fell victim to the latest in the cycle of violence in St. Louis.

"People don't imagine the pain that you have to go through when it happens," said Marnice Blackwell.

Louis Bishop and Tamalla Buchanen

Tamalla Buchanen, left, and Louis Bishop, right, were gunned down in two separate shootings in north St. Louis Sunday morning. Buchanen was found dead inside Bishop's car.

Blackwell's son, 21-year-old Louis Bishop, and his girlfriend, Tamalla Buchanen, were gunned down Sunday morning just miles apart in two separate shootings.

A friend spotted Bishop's car outside of Blackwall's house at Taylor Avenue and St. Louis Avenue in the Ville neighborhood Sunday. Shortly after, officers found Buchanen's body inside the car.

READ: 4 killed, 1 hospitalized in less than 24 hours in north St. Louis

According to police, the car windows were shot out and the woman died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found Bishop's body a few blocks away in an alley. 

"All I know is someone chased him down and killed him, killed his girlfriend. Why, I don't know," said Bishop's uncle, Rodney.  "All I know is he was too young..she was too young, she had a little boy."

Detectives are still investigating the shooting deaths and have not released any additional information.

