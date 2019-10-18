ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A family-owned restaurant just north of Forest Park will have its grand opening this weekend.
To Marion Green the location of West End Bistro is special.
“I’ve been in St. Louis for all of my life,” she said. “I used to walk up and down this street for some reason, I don’t know why.”
Marion and her husband Kevin, who is also the head chef, met about 11 years ago while working at the St. Louis Club. Their new restaurant, West End Bistro, is a family affair where their nephew Mack is the bartender.
“Elven years later I get the opportunity to be here with my family and do my bartending things,” said Mack.
The DeBaliviere Place neighborhood storefront where the restaurant is located used to be home to the restaurant Atlas. Now, Marion and Kevin strive for the same relaxing atmosphere.
Changes are also coming to the neighborhood, there’s a new apartment complex being built next door and plans for another up the street.
“It’s going to be amazing in this area and I’m glad to be like right at the beginning,” Mack said.
The West End Bistro always has a diverse crowd and a true community feel.
“We want everyone to be comfortable, to eat whatever they want and be dressed however you want,” Marion said. “The warmness of this place, that’s our personality.”
The restaurant quietly opened its doors earlier this year. A grand opening celebration for the West End Bistro will run from 2 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.