ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A family-owned restaurant in St. Louis is fighting to stay in business as the stay-at-home order continues.
The order has put limitations on local bars and restaurants who offer dine-in, forcing them to migrate their business to take-out or delivery only.
West End Bistro opened last summer. It’s located on Pershing Avenue, just east of Forest Park.
Bartender Mack Hill, whose aunt and uncle own the restaurant, is now doing delivery. He told News 4 six employees have been laid off, and they’re down to a staff of just four people.
“I think the hardest part was letting some of the people go,” Hill said. “Myself, being a bartender, there’s nothing for me to do—but I can’t leave my family.
West End Bistro held its grand opening back in October. Hill says the business really suffered when it first switched to delivery and take-out last week.
“Literally had no one, so we decided to shut down the restaurant.”
Thanks to the support of the community, West End Bistro has since reopened, but Mack says it’s a daily struggle.
“They’re just amazing,” Hill said. “I’ve never seen a community that’s more involved in everybody’s lives than this neighborhood.”
Hill says, before the pandemic, employees were getting ready to gear up for the summer rush. Now, they’re just hoping to be open once summer arrives.
“Everything was lined up. I mean, this is like a whirlwind to all of us. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed. Praying, a lot of praying and just see where it takes us.”
Hill says they can only stay open for about 45 days under the current business model. He’s hoping to get additional funds from the Small Business Administration but says it might be tough since some of his employees likely won’t come back.
“The big headline is that you have to bring back 90 percent of your employees.”
In the meantime, Hill says the positive response from customers is pushing their family forward.
“It means a lot. It keeps us going. I’ll be honest wit you, it totally keeps us going.”
West End Bistro is open for take-out and delivery. Hill would like to extend a special thank you to Dean and Jean Porter, Beverly Birner, Bobby Butterly, Susan Flanigan, Francis Boelan, Elizabeth Teasdale and Dudley
