JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - It’s been nearly five months since the accident that killed 25-year-old Trae Rollhouse and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Shyann Bellagamba, but the pain is still raw for their families.
"I'll never get to see those brown eyes looking back at me," said Trae’s mother, Stephanie Bunch.
Bellagamba was the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 7.
“They love her and miss her every day,” said Tina Nickles, Shyann’s mother.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident report, the two were riding on a motorcycle eastbound on Highway 30 near Byrnes Mill and struck a minivan that pulled across their lane to turn left onto Highway 30.
Rollhouse and Bellagamba were thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Family members said a trooper told them the minivan driver admitted she’d been drinking.
Relatives recently met with the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s office and were shocked to learn that 49-year-old Linda Kuelker, who was driving the minivan, was only facing a misdemeanor charge of DWI.
“If you have a DWI, that can be a felony and it's not even a felony, it's a misdemeanor," said Bunch.
Prosecuting attorney Trisha Stefanski told News 4 that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the driver had been criminally negligent. The crash report said the motorcycle was speeding and witnesses reported seeing it weaving in and out of traffic a short time earlier.
“It's not fair with what they're trying to charge her with. Because she still gets to see her kids, she still gets to see her grandkids," said Nickles.
If convicted, Kuelker faces up to 6 months in prison and up to a $1,000 fine.
