ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The family of a St. Louis woman who died from COVID-19 says they had to call four funeral homes before finding one that agreed to hold a service.
Jazmond Dixon, 31, was the first St. Louis City resident to die from COVID-19.
Relatives say Dixon passed away on a Sunday and was buried Tuesday, stating that the difficulty in getting a funeral home to agree to host a service played a role.
"The difficulty in finding a funeral home played a role in that, the funeral homes for various reasons were just not in a position to take her," said Dixon's cousin Belafae Johnson.
Social distancing and the limits on the number of people at gatherings means funeral homes are limiting services to 10 people or fewer.
Dixon came from a big family. Only eight people were allowed to watch her burial from a distance in their cars.
"There were a total of 10 people, two staff and eight family members. The eight family members were in multiple cars and their vantage point was just simply in their cars, watching the casket be taken out of the hearse and put on a platform," said Johnson.
Dixon's family says they plan to honor her properly when coronavirus-related restrictions are relaxed.
A funeral director told News 4 that CDC guidelines dictates he must tell families to limit the amount of people attending the funeral to under 10. Everyone must also stand six feet apart.
"Life celebrations are key to a lot of families during this time of bereavement and it makes it very difficult for them or people that knew that person," said Eric Cunningham, the director with Reliable Funeral Homes.
Cunningham says his funeral home has not held any services for someone who has died from COVID-19, but says they are prepared and have the proper personal protective equipment (PPE).
Cunningham says they also limiting the number of people allowed inside to make arrangements but are offering conference calls for families.
