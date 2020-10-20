What was supposed to be a quick stop for coffee turned tragic on Saturday at an Olivette Starbucks.

OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The family of a woman who was killed when a SUV crashed into a Starbucks in Olivette has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Download PDF Starbucks Olivette crash petition

Court records show a lawsuit was filed on October 12 by the victim’s husband, Joseph Simmons III. His wife Glenda was waiting for a latte inside the Starbucks in Olivette when an SUV crashed into the store.

The lawsuit lists Keat Properties and McKnight Investors, the owners of Price Crossing shopping center where the Starbucks is located as defendants. The driver of the SUV is also listed as a defendant. He has not been charged.

The suit alleges that the layout of the parking spaces and sidewalk, and the glass storefront with no barriers is unsafe, citing a similar crash that occurred at the shopping center years before.

Attorney Rich Zalasky says Starbucks will be added as a defendant when he files an amended petition.

The filed petition is demanding a jury trial. An amount being sought for damages is not listed.

News 4 has reached out to the listed defendants but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.