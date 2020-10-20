OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The family of a woman who was killed when a SUV crashed into a Starbucks in Olivette has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Court records show a lawsuit was filed on October 12 by the victim’s husband, Joseph Simmons III. His wife Glenda was waiting for a latte inside the Starbucks in Olivette when an SUV crashed into the store.
The lawsuit lists Keat Properties and McKnight Investors, the owners of Price Crossing shopping center where the Starbucks is located as defendants. The driver of the SUV is also listed as a defendant. He has not been charged.
The suit alleges that the layout of the parking spaces and sidewalk, and the glass storefront with no barriers is unsafe, citing a similar crash that occurred at the shopping center years before.
Attorney Rich Zalasky says Starbucks will be added as a defendant when he files an amended petition.
The filed petition is demanding a jury trial. An amount being sought for damages is not listed.
News 4 has reached out to the listed defendants but have yet to hear back.
