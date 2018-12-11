A family who lives more than a thousand miles away from St. Louis is desperate to get to the bottom of who killed their family member who was visiting the city.
Paulo Lobo was shot and killed in a North St. Louis motel parking lot on December 3.
“I just don’t want it to get swept under the rug,” said Joli Pimental. She is Lobo’s niece and goddaughter.
Police have not identified the victim of this crime yet, but Lobo’s family identified him to News 4.
Pimental who lives in Rhode Island said her family is worried because they have not heard from police.
“I’ve been trying to get in contact with the St. Louis detectives for a week now and they have not returned any of my phone calls. I’d just like to know where they are in the case, if they have any leads,” she said.
She said her family has gone as far to call the mayor’s office to try and get a response. They want to make sure officers are doing their ‘due diligence’ to find the person responsible.
Lobo was a truck driver and Army veteran. His family said he worked for a company out of St. Louis and was just traveling through.
They have no idea who would have want to harm the man they knew as a family guy.
“He was a great leader, he loved his family, always full of life, always on the go,” said Pimental. “His family meant more to him than anything, he loved his daughter,” she added.
Police were called to Western Inn parking lot at 8:13 a.m. Monday, December 3 for a ‘person down’ and when they arrived they found a deceased man.
Detectives can be seen on the morning of the crime checking an upstairs motel room and investigating the parking lot area where a shoe and lime shooter were near Lobo’s semi-truck.
Police said they have no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
You can contact Crimestoppers with an anonymous tip at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)
A visitation for Lobo will be held Saturday, December 15th from 8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Keefe Funeral Home in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Military Honors will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.