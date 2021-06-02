Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed boy A suspect has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis County that left a young boy dead and a woman in critical condition late Saturday night.

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Xayvion Hawkins should celebrate his 2nd birthday this coming Monday. But he will never blow out the candles, won’t smile and dance with his brothers and sisters. He was killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run in Jennings.

“He had the brightest smile," said Akkiaas Harris, the young boys grandmother.

On Saturday night, Harris’ daughter Shikela Lewis was leaving the house on Jennings Station Road, one block from the Jennings Police Department. She had her son Xayvion and her baby girl in a car seat. They crossed the street and stopped in the center lane. That’s when police say Raymonnd Bryant drove up the center lane, almost into oncoming traffic and crashed into the family.

Harris saw the whole thing. “Her cries I can still hear it, her scream to try to protect her kids, I can hear it. I can see them," she said. "I can see my grandson who’s literally broken up. He wasn’t even two."

Lewis remains in the hospital with several injuries but is expected to physically recover. Her baby girl who was in the car seat was uninjured. Harris is thankful for witnesses and police for quickly catching and arresting Bryant. He faces charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The mother and grandmother has a message for him as he remains locked up in St. Louis County Jail.

“Raymond Bryant, I don’t know you young man, but I am going to seek justice to the furthest extent of the law, because you young guys and young females get out here and you drive recklessly and this needs to change,” Harris said

For 11 years she’s lived on Jennings Station Road and seen countless accidents. News 4 has long reported on the speeding problems in the City of Jennings. Recently we shared the speed humps added to streets around the city, mostly on side streets to address the concerns.

Harris said she hopes to see added safety measures to Jennings Station Road. When News4 reached out to Jennings Mayor Yolanda Austin, she said she did not have a comment at this time.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help bury Xayvion and to help the family provide for the other five children while their mother recovers.