ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of a woman killed by an allegedly impaired driver in October outside of a Ballwin Total Access Urgent Care in October is suing the health care provider for negligence in her death.
25-year-old Marissa Politte was killed when Trenton Geiger, 20, drove onto a sidewalk and hit her as she was leaving work on October 18. The Ballwin Police Department said Geiger, who is from Town and Country, was driving in the 2500 block of Clarkson Road around 8:15 p.m. when he lost control of his car and hit Politte, who was on the sidewalk. Geiger's car then crashed into the TAUC building.
Police said the 20-year-old allegedly huffed aerosol cans before the crash.
According to the suit, Politte's family is alleging TAUC's owners and operators did not properly mitigate the risk to employees when leaving their building, especially because of its proximity to a busy intersection.
"Due to the close proximity to a busy intersection, as well as past incidents of vehicles crashing into TAUC facilities, Defendant TAUC Properties knew or should have known there was a risk to its customers, patients, and staff of a vehicle entering the sidewalks, common areas, or crashing into the 2501 Clarkson TAUC building," the suit reads.
The family alleges the fact that the company built no barriers between the road and the sidewalk or the entrance meant they failed to take "additional actions to maintain the property free from hazardous conditions and protect customers, patients, and employees of the 2501 Clarkson TAUC from foreseeable risk of injury and death from vehicles."
Additionally, the suit says TUAC's owners should have known that having the main entrance of the Clarkson Road facility less than 30 yards from a busy intersection was unsafe.
Geiger was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.
He is named in the suit, as well as his parents Douglas and Cathy. The entire family is being sued for negligence, with Geiger's parents being sued for "negligent entrustment."
Geiger was driving his parents' car, a 2004 Honda Pilot, when his hit and killed Politte.
"As the parents of Defendant Trenton Geiger, and as individuals that lived in the same household as Defendant Trenton Geiger, Defendants Douglas Geiger and Cathy Geiger knew or should have known of Defendant Trenton Geiger’s incompetence," the suit reads. "Despite such knowledge, on October 18, 2020 Defendants Douglas Geiger and Cathy Geiger entrusted Defendant with a 2004 Honda Pilot that they owned."
Politte graduated from Parkway South High School in 2014 and had worked at Total Access Urgent Care since 2018. She was on the path to furthering her career, training to help perform CAT scans. Total Access Urgent Care released a statement calling her a "healthcare hero."
Last evening, our Total Access Urgent Care family suffered a heartbreaking loss. One of our healthcare heroes was exiting our Ballwin location and was struck by a vehicle, suffering catastrophic injuries. Marissa Politte, a Radiology Technologist who joined our team in 2018, has been consistently dedicated, universally compassionate, and kind to everyone lucky enough to meet her. Marissa remained unwaveringly committed to the communities we serve both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We ask that the community respect the family’s and our team’s privacy regarding the loss of a beloved family member and a treasured coworker.
The suit is seeking damages in excess of $25,000, along with court costs.
