ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis family is looking for their son after he went missing in Memphis, according to CBS affiliate WREG.
The Memphis Police Department said Buck Harden has been missing since October 5.
Harden's mother, Donna Bryant, told WREG her 21-year-old son is originally from St. Louis and is staying in Memphis to attend barber school.
Harden is 5 feet 9 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt
If you have any information about Harden's whereabouts, call police at 901-545-2677.
