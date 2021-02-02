(KMOV.com) - A father. A husband. A son. A Marine. Now the loved ones of James Cook, 30, a MetroLink security guard shot and killed on duty, are left trying to pick up the pieces.

“My son is amazing, that’s what he is, he’s amazing. He’s talented, he’s funny, loving and he is so missed right now,” said Tracy Nichols.

Nichols worried for years while her son served in the Marines, including when he was deployed to Afghanistan, but she never thought a Sunday shift working as a contracted security guard would be how his life ended. He leaves behind a wife and two children, and in those initial hours, his widow worried how they would survive.

“Besides having to deal with losing her husband, the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, her next thought was ‘What am I going to do mom? I’m going to lose my home,” said Vickie Munton, Cook’s mother-in-law.

But the community has stepped in. Backstoppers will assist the family with $50,000 and in just days, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $118,000. Donations from friends, church family members but also strangers from around the world.

“The outpouring of support is just the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in a long time,” said Nichols.

The man accused of shooting Cook in the face and leaving him for dead on the MetroLink platform is behind bars. Nathaniel Smith faces murder charges and is behind held without bond.