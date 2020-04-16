ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A shooting in the Central West End left the victim alive, but Thursday, Taron Anthony couldn’t be there for his father’s funeral. And no one can visit him in the hospital.
His family says they can't believe the shooter is still on the loose.
[READ: Police union stunned no charges filed in CWE shooting caught on tape]
“To be on the streets, to do it to another family, I just don’t understand, I don’t understand,” said Tamika Anthony, the sister of victim Taron Anthony.
Anthony’s family says they want justice, after this shooting in the Central West End Friday, caught on video.
Police say it was a car accident at Lindell and Sarah that turned into an argument. Taron Anthony was shot five times. His family says four of the shots were in the back.
“When the guy got out and pulled the gun, the first thing he thought was his kids were right there,” said Rhonda Johnson, the victim's mother.
“His daughter, his son, they watched that, that’s a sight they will never forget,” said Taron Anthony’s fiancée Jessica Felton.
Those children were faced with another hardship on Thursday, wearing masks and waiting in line with other mourners to say goodbye to their grandfather.
He passed three weeks ago from kidney failure.
“They were so close, he did everything for his father, to the end, until he took his last breath,” said Johnson.
Only a handful of people were let into the funeral home at a time.
“This was the best way we could do it to honor our dad,” said Tamika Anthony.
Taron Anthony missed his father’s funeral while recovering in the hospital, all alone.
“With all this going on, you can’t sit by him, you can’t see him, you can only get what the nurses and social workers tell us on the phone,” said Johnson.
The shooter was arrested on the scene, but was released from custody the next day without charges.
The police union told News 4 Wednesday they think the case is cut and dry.
But the Circuit Attorney’s Office sent a statement that says “while we are sympathetic to the victim, as we are to victims in all the cases we handle, this case is still being investigated. We will provide an update once the facts have been determined.”
