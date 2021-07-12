ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis family is asking for help trying to find the person responsible for hitting and killing Sha'Leah Hamblin.

Since the tragic accident that happened around 1 a.m. Monday, News 4 has learned Hamblin was a recent graduate of McCluer High School in Florissant and was also seven months pregnant.

19-year-old riding bike on I-170 killed in hit-and-run crash Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection to a deadly crash on Interstate 170 Monday morning.

"She was a very happy spirit, she'd walk in the room and light it up. She was the sweetest person you could ever meet. She just was the person who would give you the shirt off her back if she could," Jymira Williams said.

Williams is Hamblin's first cousin, but they were more like sisters. Happy-spirited, loving, intelligent; that's how everyone described Hamblin. Byron Morrow, Hamblin's uncle, says he treated her like his own child.

"My daughter, she was an angel from heaven," Sheron Hamblin said.

Sha'Leah's mother, Sheron Hamblin, says she put everyone first, including her own mother and siblings. Family members say Hamblin was working at the McDonald's in Brentwood and was on her way home late Sunday night.

"She just got a promotion, and she just became a manager at McDonald's. I guess she was closing the store down. I just think about 12:00 in the morning, getting struck from behind by a car," Morrow explained.

Morrow says I-170 was not her typical route home. She believes she was trying to take the fastest way home.

"Very heartbreaking, she was so excited about being a manager and she just was happy and getting prepared for her baby. She just graduated from her high school, honor roll, just graduated McCluer High School," Williams explained.

Currently, no one has been arrested or taken into custody for this incident. Missouri State Highway Patrol says they're looking for a Chevy Camaro, however they don't have a color of the car or a description of the person inside. Hamblin's family has a message for the person responsible for hitting and killing her and her unborn baby.

"I'd appreciate if you'd turn yourself in, and it would help me out more not to be stressed. May God bless you and get yourself together, whatever you're doing. You need to pray to God about that because that's wrong what you did to my daughter," Sheron Hamblin said.

The family is holding a balloon release ceremony Monday to honor Sha'Leah. It's being held at 501 S. Brentwood at 7:30 p.m.

If you'd like to contribute to the Hamblin family in any way, click here.