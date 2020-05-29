ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus pandemic is making it difficult for a St. Louis family to honor their lost loved ones.
One week ago Friday, a commercial jet carrying 99 passengers crashed as it landed in Pakistan.
Two of the victims have direct ties to St. Louis, and because of virus-related travel restrictions, their children can't say goodbye.
News 4's Chris Nagus has their story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.