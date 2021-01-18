EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A Metro East family is pleading for answers after a 24-year-old mother was shot and killed in front of her home.
Faye Holliday was fatally shot Thursday on her front porch. Her family says she died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Holliday's twin sister says the family has not heard much else about the investigation.
"We don't really know much. The only thing that they told us was that no one called the cops. Police just happened to to be driving by and saw the car was still running in the driveway and the lights were on, so he got out to check it out and he saw her body laying there dead on the front porch," said Shaniah Holliday.
Illinois State police say investigations take time.
"There is a systemic way of conducting homicide investigations. We will definitely follow up on any information given to us by the family. We are accepting all leads. We definitely work to keep close communication with our victims' families," ISP said in a statement.
After News 4 expressed the Holliday family's concerns, investigators set up a meeting with the family to open up a line of communication. The Hollidays are asking anyone with information on Faye's death to come forward.
