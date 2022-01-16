Family of man who died when tornado hit Amazon warehouse to file lawsuit

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The family of a 26-year-old delivery driver who was killed when a tornado hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville is filing a lawsuit.

A lawsuit will be filed by the family of Austin McEwan Monday, attorneys announced Sunday afternoon. McEwan drove for a company contracted out by Amazon for deliveries. The lawsuit alleges that Amazon management knew conditions were unsafe as tornado warnings had been issued, but required employees to keep working instead of having them evacuate.

The lawsuit also alleges the warehouse had no basement even though it is in an area prone to tornadoes; the family also accuses the company of having an inadequate safety plan.

Clayton Cope, Kevin Dickey, Etheria Hebb, Deandre Morrow, Larry Virden and McEwan died when the tornado hit on December 10. An 84-year-old woman was killed the same night when a tornado touched down in St. Charles County.

A lawyer for the McEwan family and McEwan's mother will be holding a press conference at noon on Monday to discuss the lawsuit. News 4 has reached to Amazon for a comment and are waiting to hear back.