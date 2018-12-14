ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The family of a man killed while working in an elevator shaft in downtown St. Louis is left with questions after reviewing the findings of an OSHA report.
Ben Ricks, 58, and Joey Hale, 58, died on the job inside an elevator shaft of the Old Shoe Factory building on Washington Avenue in June.
The men were cutting pipe when the cable snapped and they fell down six floors in the elevator shaft. Hale and Ricks were reportedly inside a basket connected to a safety cable.
"We've been in this business about 30-35 years. Me and my brothers," said Rick's brother Edward Winfrey. "My brother would have recognized anything that he saw faulty and would not have gone down to cut more pipe."
Winfrey believes someone tampered with equipment.
OSHA determined the Chesterfield-based World Wrecking and Scrap Salvage Services did not make sure the two men killed used proper safety equipment.
News 4 tracked down the company's owner Keith Hanford.
Hanford declined to speak to News 4 until meeting with his lawyer to appeal OSHA's finding.
Ricks' other brother Odessi has a message for the company's owner.
"Take care of the families of those two men. They can't come back. But, make sure you take care of the families," he said. "At least come to the family and show some kind of support and condolences. Come talk to us."
He also says it's a stretch to say his brother and Hale fell from suspended scaffolding.
"It was a steel spider box with one cable line. Don't say it was scaffolding. It was a steel box' line that snapped." said Odessi Ricks.
Ricks' brother says he wants people to accept responsibility.
"I need every company, every company involved in that entire business down there to be held accountable," he said.
