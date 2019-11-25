ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is on the run after a man was killed in South City late Sunday night.
Police said 30-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Romero died after being shot multiple times in the 5200 block of Louisiana around 11:25 p.m.
Gonzalez-Romero's wife Teresa Gariby said her husband was sitting outside listening to music Sunday night. Some of the family went inside and a few moments later, they heard a gunshot.
When they walked outside to check what happened, they saw Gonzalez-Romero laying on the ground.
According to police, the victim's black 2001 Isuzu Rodeo was taken after the shooting. Authorities said they cannot confirm if the motive in the case was a carjacking, but Gariby said she believes the suspect was after her husband's car.
In the wake of the shooting, the family is left in grief and begging for answers.
"The little girl is five years old. She cried a lot she said she doesn’t want to be without a father," Gariby said through a translator. "[I] want him to be remembered as a happy person."
The homicide marks the 177th in the City of St. Louis so far this year.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.