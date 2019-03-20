ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The family of a man killed during a police pursuit in 2018 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Krystofer Batsell was on his way home from a friend’s house heading to his brother’s birthday dinner when a driver accused of fleeing from police hit and killed him in November 2018.
The driver who hit Batsell's car, Aron Richardson, was later charged with resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated causing the death of another and possession of a controlled substance.
In December, Batsell's parents sued Richardson for wrongful death. Recently, their attorney added the St. Charles Police Department to the lawsuit.
St. Charles County issued the below statement Wednesday regarding the lawsuit:
St. Charles County is aware that there is a motion to bring the County and Officer Hopkins into an existing lawsuit filed by the Batsell family against Aron Richardson.
The County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Aron Richardson in the death of Krystofer Batsell. The County believes Richardson’s actions are the sole cause of the death. Richardson is awaiting trial for felony murder in the second degree, resisting arrest by fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and DWI. The focus is on prosecuting Richardson for the crimes the County believes he committed that led to the death of Mr. Batsell.
