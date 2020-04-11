ST. LOUIS -- Kevin Kelly O’Sullivan (aged 69 years) died in his home in Bel-Nor, MO Saturday evening, April 4th, with his daughter (Molly) and wife (Ellen), by his side, while other family members called-in from afar due to various shelter-in-place orders throughout the country. The O’Sullivans will have to wait to celebrate Mr. O’Sullivan life, a bit of irony for a life-long stalwart of the funeral industry in North and West St. Louis County, who helped thousands of families during their time of need. Mr. O’Sullivan battled Parkinson’s and Heart Disease, but never complained and always had a positive outlook.
Mr. O’Sullivan found a passion for helping others through the funeral industry, and took over his family’s business O’Sullivan-Muckle-Kron Mortuary in Jennings, MO which was founded by his father, the late John J. O’Sullivan and uncle, August T. Muckle in 1961. It was truly a family business, with all members of the extended O’Sullivan clan helping out. In 1998, Mr. O’Sullivan and his wife and business partner, Ellen O’Brien O’Sullivan, expanded and re-located the business to Chesterfield, MO where they remained open until 2017. As Kevin’s Parkinson’s progressed he moved his business into the Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home where he finished his career until his time of death with the help of Tom Ortmann and Mike Stipanovich. Mrs. O’Sullivan remains active in the funeral industry and still serves families.
“Mr. O”, as he was fondly called by many, could often be seen driving around town in his unmistakable “baby blue” Cadillac wearing an Irish Cap. Known for his knowledge of all things “useless”, fun anecdotes and dry sense of humor Mr. O’Sullivan was a wonderful trivia teammate. More importantly he was known as a gentle and kind soul.
Born and raised in Normandy, Missouri “The Rome of the West,” where his family has lived for generations after immigrating from Ireland in the late 19th Century, Mr. O’Sullivan was active in the Incarnate Word and St. Ann’s Parishes. As a business leader he worked closely with fellow captains in the Jennings and Chesterfield Chambers of Commerce. True to his Irish roots Mr. O’Sullivan was instrumental in starting the Norwood Hills Country Club “Irishman of the Year” celebration over 20 years ago. He loved spending time with his fellow Knights of Columbus, where he was honored as a Knight of the 4th Degree and Grand Knight. He was also a member of Elks Lodge No. 9 in Ladue, where he was once held the title: “Exalted Ruler.”
In addition to serving families through O’Sullivan-Muckle Mortuary, Mr. O’Sullivan contributed to the health sciences community, by preparing cadavers for the anatomy department at Logan College of Chiropractic. He also served as an instructor of Funeral Sciences at Forest Park Community College.
Mr. O’Sullivan is survived by his wife, two children, three grandchildren, a daughter and son-in law, four brothers and countless cousins and friends, as well as hundreds of nieces and nephews in the O’Sullivan, O’Brien, Sugrue, Golden, Quinlisk and Dilks Clans in St. Louis, Chicago, Baltimore, Austin, Kankakee, Denver, Charlotte, Omaha, New York, Nashville and Cahersiveen Ireland. All family are staying home for now, but will be toasting a great life via technology until a semblance of normalcy is returned. Sláinte Kevin!
Kevin O'Sullivan is a cousin of News 4 producer John O'Sullivan and contributed this article to KMOV.com
