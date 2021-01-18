ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The family of a man shot and killed by police hope a new report by an advocacy group about officers' use of deadly force will lead to change.
Cary Ball was shot and killed by police near the Edward Jones Dome in 2013. Police say he led them on a chase. He was shot 21 times, the shooting was ruled justified.
"I don't see why no charges could have been brought against them," said Ball's mother Toni Taylor.
The Arch City Defenders (ACD) released a report Monday entitled "Death by the State," which examines the last 10 years, tracking data in St. Louis City, and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles Counties.
The report found:
- At least 132 people were killed by police
- 92 percent were men and 72 percent of them were black
- St. Louis Metropolitan Police account for 53 percent of the shootings and St. Louis County Police make up 18 percent
According to an article published by the National Police Association, officers use deadly force on a suspect they perceive to be an imminent threat.
But for ACD and Taylor, they hope the report will lead to discussions and actions to change policies and implement programs so there will be fewer deadly encounters involving police.
News 4 reached out to SLMPD and St. Louis County police for comment. SLMPD has not yet responded. St. Louis County police say they need to read the report first before commenting.
