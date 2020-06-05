ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Michael Avery, 28, has been a community activist since demonstrations in Ferguson six years ago. He went to Minnesota last week to take part in protests returning last Saturday night.
On Sunday afternoon police and FBI agents were at his home to arrest him.
Franklin Avery said his son Michael is facing federal charges over what he posted to social media. The Avery family acknowledges that the social media posts are questionable but he did not call for violence.
The social media posts call for “shooters” and “level red action.” Law enforcement equates with violence, but Michael Avery’s family says it is all just frustration.
“i don't condone what Michael said and maybe so, but I've heard our president say things that incited riots and don't see no FBI agents arresting him,” Franklin Avery said.
Michael Avery live-streamed part of his own arrest on Facebook.
“Michael made a mistake which young people do by saying something on Facebook that he probably shouldn't have said,'' Franklin Avery said. “But they have not one piece of physical evidence he did anything. First Amendment rights. He may have suggested some things that are irresponsible but that's all.”
Court documents show that the FBI is also accusing Avery of taking part in looting while he was in Minnesota.
