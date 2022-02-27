ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of a pregnant MoDOT worker who was killed on the job is pushing for a change in Missouri law.
The family of Kaitlyn Anderson met with lawmakers in Jefferson City. A bill was introduced last week known by the family as Kaitlyn's law. Among other things, it would allow citizens to seek punitive damages if they are hurt when the state violates safety rules.
The family's lawyer, Andrew Mundwiller, said people have tried to pass similar bills in Missouri before without success.
"People that are the victims of negligence usually get shut out of the process because of the strong insurance lobby in Missouri and so that is something we are still concerned about how far can we get with these bills but with that being said, this family is so resilient," Mundwiller said.
He believes, however, that Kaitlyn's Law has a good chance.
The bill also pushes to increase burial fees and compensation for deceased employees.
