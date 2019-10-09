ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of a former St. Louis police officer is filing a new lawsuit against the man accused of killing her.
According to court documents, Officer Katlyn Alix's mother, Aimee Wahlers, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday against Nathaniel Hendren.
According to police, Alix was with two male officers when one of the men mishandled the gun and shot her in the chest. After being shot, the men took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Hendren was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the shooting.
According to reports, him and his partner "consumed alcoholic beverages" while on duty the night Officer Alix was shot.
