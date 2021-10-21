ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Data released by the FBI this week shows more than 60,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in the line of duty in 2020, a 7% increase over 2019.

In total, 60,105 officers were assaulted, an increase of 4,071 from the year before. The FBI collects annual data from nearly 10,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Tamarris Bohannon: Police officer killed in South City shooting | Suspect in custody One of the police officers shot Saturday in south St. Louis City while responding to a shooting call has died from his injuries.

One of the 46 officers killed in the line of duty in 2020 was St. Louis officer Tamarris Bohannon.

"It's been a lot to deal with to know that someone just for no reason took our son from us," Elizabeth Bohannon said.

Bohannon was killed in August of 2020 after responding to a standoff situation in a neighborhood south of Tower Grove Park. Police said he was shot by a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a nearby home.

"I believe as long as there are good police officers here in St. Louis he will always be remembered, because their actions their deeds, it would show that was part of him," said Al Bohannon.

The Bohannon's said their son knew he wanted to be a police officer since he was a young teenager. Even after his passing, strangers continue to share stories of Bohannon's time on the street.

Man charged in St. Louis officer's death has a lengthy criminal history The man accused of shooting two St. Louis City police officers has a lengthy criminal history in both Florida and Missouri.

"We'll have people come up to us and share their condolences and then they'll tell us about an interaction they had with him on the street," said Bohannon's father said. "A lot of people will reflect on how well he treated them, how he tried to go above and beyond for people, not just arrest them and throw them in jail."

This fall, a bench in Tower Grove Park was dedicated in Bohannon's honor. It now serves as a place the Bohannon family can visit to be close to their lost loved one and reflect on memories.

"It tells me my son won't be forgotten and that his sacrifice isn't for nothing," said Elizabeth. "We do come here and reflect as a family or individually, to remember him and think about the good times."

"I think it's a great honor for the Tower Grove neighborhood and community to think something of my son, to immortalize him in this small way, but it's a big way," said Al.

While the grieving process is a difficult one, with some days easier than others, the family hopes to see respect for law enforcement officers return.

"I just hope people can understand that police officers are people too," said Elizabeth Bohannon. "The majority of them don't go out to do harm to anyone. Unfortunately there are some bad seeds, in any situation you have bad people, but I hope people understand police officers just want to go home to their families."

In the first nine months of 2021, 54 officers were killed while on duty, compared to 37 officers within that same time frame in 2020.

According to the FBI data, unprovoked attacks have outpaced all other circumstances of felonious officer deaths.