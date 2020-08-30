ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of fallen Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon shared a beautifully hand-written letter shortly after he died saying he will be terribly missed.
Bohannon was shot in the head on Saturday in south St. Louis City while responding to a call and later died from his injuries on Sunday.
His family released the following statement:
"It is with great sadness we share the loss of Officer Tamarris "T" Bohannon. Affectionately known as "Bo" by his squad of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
A three year veteran, who was raised and continued to live and raise his family in the City in which he patrolled.
He is a hero to many, but most importantly to his loving wife and three incredible children.
The loss of this great man is felt deeply within the St. Louis community and we ask for your prayers and support in the days ahead."
[READ: Officer Bohannon shot while responding to a shooting call in South City]
Bohannon was 29 years old and served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for three and a half years. He is the first officer to die in the line of duty in St. Louis City since 2011.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said she's been spending time with Bohannon's family and is heartbroken by his death. She said his family is "immensely proud of the way he selflessly served and protected our community with distinction and honor for more than three years."
"This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face everyday to keep us safe," Krewson said in a statement. "This is a terrible, senseless tragedy."
BackStoppers will be assisting Bohannon's family.
“This is heartbreaking,” Chief Ron Battelle said. He is the executive director of The BackStoppers. “These two officers were responding to a call to assist someone in need and one tragically loses his life and the other is injured. We will forever be grateful for their heroic actions.”
