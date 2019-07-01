ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The family of a man killed after falling down an elevator shaft is filing a lawsuit.
READ: 2 construction workers killed in fall down elevator shaft identified
Joey Hale and Ben Ricks died in the June 2018 workplace accident. The basket the two were riding in fell down an elevator shaft in a building on Washington Avenue.
The lawsuit, which was filed by Hale’s family, claims the work basket was being hoisted by a motorized rope pulley system when its wire rope failed.
Hale’s family is seeking compensation and asking for a jury trial against the multiple companies involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.