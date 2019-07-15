SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The father of a Chesterfield girl who drowned after her mother drove into a Warren County pond runs a store that residents say is integral part of a North County neighborhood.
READ: Chesterfield girl, 7, drowns after mother drives into pond
Safa Alkhirafi, 7, drown when her mother Reem drove into a pond off Orchard Lane in southern Warren County on Saturday. Two other children and Reem made their way back to the shore.
Safa's father works at a market in Spanish Lake, something nearby residents say has had a huge impact on the community.
The market serves a neighborhood where resources can be scarce.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help to the Alkhirafi family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.