ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The family of the man charged in three murders this week is speaking out for the first time since his arrest.

18-year-old Prinshun McClain is accused of killing 26-year-old Tori Manisco on Tuesday in South City. Then, about 12 hours later, he allegedly shot 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter inside their North City home.

“We as a family [are] very lost, and it hurts more knowing that [their] lives are gone,” said one of McClain’s family relatives.

The relative spoke to News 4 exclusively on Saturday, but she asked to remain anonymous. She says her family has received threats since this week’s shootings and she worries for their safety.

“He’s responsible for his own actions. It’s not us as a family,” she said. “No one in his family saw this as something he could do.”

The relative says they wanted to express their deepest sorrows for the families who are now grieving such an unspeakable loss.

“[We're] sorry. We have no justifications to put forth as to [his] actions, where they even came from,” she said. “I want to know. If, and when I can ever just get an answer, I want to know."

McClain's relative says she always saw him as a quiet young man who got into trouble but never imagined he would take a life. She says while he is now being painted as a monster, she calls him a lost soul.

“He was always kind of standoff-ish, but he was cool. He just was a quiet kid. He just like to have fun. He wanted to have fun, that’s it,” she said. “I don’t think he personally knew the women and I don’t think it was a heinous act against them because they were women. I believe it was opportunity and impulse”

She says the family has been doing their part to help get answers. The day Bankhead and her daughter’s bodies were found, McClain’s grandmother, who lived in the apartment below Bankhead cooperated with police by giving her Ring video.

McClain periodically stayed with his grandmother in that apartment, but the relative says the grandmother did not know McClain had killed them.

“She was not at home. She had left her house that morning after being asleep all night. So, she’s not aware of anything. When she returned home, it all unfolded from that point on,” said the relative.

McClain's relative says she knows there is nothing they can say to undo such a monstrous act, but she hopes the public knows they also want him brought to justice.

“We just want to let everybody know, the world, the family first and foremost, that we are behind [you all ] He is very responsible for his own actions,” she said.