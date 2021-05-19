ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Shardae Edmonson says it’s been two years since she’s returned to the location of where her younger sister was killed in 2019.

“Standing on this is kind of sad, because it’s like it’s bringing back memories of what happened,” Edmonson said. Her sister, 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson, was among four victims shot in a parking lot near Soldan High School. The school was hosting a football jamboree and witnesses say a fight broke out that involved around 30 people before shots were fired.

Since that date, her family says they haven’t heard anything from police regarding the status of her case. “I haven’t got an update, a phone call, anything,” said Rasheed Thompson.

Jurnee’s father says he’s speaking out now, hoping that an arrest will be made before the second anniversary of Jurnee’s death. “Take a good look into my case because I don’t feel like it was done properly,” he said.

2019 was one of the deadliest years on record for gun violence against children. Of at least 27 kids killed in the St. Louis metro area that year, 12 of those were homicide cases in St. Louis City.

Jurnee’s case is one of 133 open homicide cases that occurred in 2019 according to data from the city's police department. Only 74 of them have been closed.

We reached out to the police department. They said Jurnee’s case is still an active investigation. If you have any information, call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371.