ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A family of seven is displaced after their house caught on fire in north St. Louis City on Christmas.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire call after 2 p.m. in the 5500 block of Theodosia Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The fire is believed to have started in a kitchen in the two-story building.
The parents and their five children made it out okay but have lost heir home. The Red Cross of Missouri was called to assist the displaced the family.
No other information was released.
