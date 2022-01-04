Family of 4, including 2 infants, found dead inside Iron County home

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man, woman and their two infant children were found dead inside an Iron County, Mo. home Tuesday morning.
Police say they found the bodies of Steven Sikes, 33, Julie Crawford, 31, and their two infant boys, both 9-months-old, dead inside a home at Lake Killarney.
Authorities believe an alternative source of heat in the home's living room may have led to the the family's death. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.
