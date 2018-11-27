FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - Shamika Johnson says every dollar is needed to care for her daughter Sariah.
"If you take xyz from her, that's you taking away from her being able to have the best life ever," said Johnson.
Johnson says $7.2 million they received from a settlement from a school bus accident earlier this year is being threatened by what she calls “excessive” attorney fees.
"If you have lawyers taking from that how can I provide for her?" said Johnson.
Sariah’s family says of that amount, attorneys want more than $2 million.
"Doesn't this add additional heartache to the family that doesn't need this?" said Johnson
Legal Expert Geoff Meyerkord says there’s no law in Missouri capping how much an attorney can charge.
"All attorney fees in Missouri must be reasonable," Meyerkord.
Meyerkord says fees are supposed to be based on ethics. He says he’s seen fees usually tap out around 33 percent and he believes it’s best that clients negotiate this before a settlement.
Kevin Hawkins, Shamika Johnson’s uncle, has a legal background and he is now involved in the settlement.
Monday he asked the judge to not approve the attorney’s fees and the judge told the parties to renegotiate.
"I feel had I not come to assist my family and intervene, even filing a motion of intervention, they would have gotten away with every dime," said Hawkins.
News 4 reached out to the attorneys but they have not returned multiple phone calls.
Once re-negotiations are finalized they will have to reach back out to the judge to finalize the attorney fees.
Johnson set up a GoFundMe account after the accident to pay for medical fees.
