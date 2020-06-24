ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Steady traffic flowed on Natural Bridge Avenue Wednesday, but many in the community say those cars are traveling too fast.
As cars went by, balloons blew in the wind as a tribute to Tierra Johnson, a woman who lost her life because a driver was speeding down the heavily-trafficked roadway.
Johnson was the victim of the third fatal crash along that stretch of Natural Bridge since February, and residents are looking for action from local leaders.
