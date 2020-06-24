ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kimberly Penton was shot and killed inside the St. John’s Applebee’s Monday night, leaving behind her husband and two sons.
Courtney Washington has been charged in the killing.
George Penton II and his son George Penton III are mourning the loss of their wife and mother and remembering the last time they spoke to her.
“She kissed me. I kissed her. She told me she loved me and I told her I loved her too,” George Penton II said.
Her husband said she left for a workout class with a friend Monday night. When Kimberly and her friend found out the class was cancelled, they went to Applebee’s.
“They just popped in there instead of coming straight home when they learned the class was cancelled,” Penton II said.
It wasn't until Tuesday morning that Penton II found out his wife was killed during a shooting inside the restaurant. Her friend, Lakeshia Finch, was critically injured. He said he felt an overwhelming feeling of shock, disbelief and pain.
“I feel like it's a nightmare and I haven't woken up from it yet,” Penton II said.
Why Washington shot three women at the restaurant hasn’t been revealed yet. St. John Police Chief Robert Connell talked about the moments leading up to the deadly shooting.
“The suspect then left the restaurant, came back in and as he did he brushed up against one of the waitresses and I'm not going to give the exact quote but basically he said things were about to get real, and at that point he turned and shot the first victim,” Connell said.
Penton II called his wife a loving mother to their two sons and dedicated to the daycare she helped run for 15 years.
“I just want them to remember how loving she was,” Penton II said. “She wasn’t hurtful to anybody. It’s just a senseless crime and I just can’t believe it.”
The family had a message for the accused shooter as well.
“I just want him to know that you took a very, very special woman away from us and I don’t understand why. I just want to know why he did that,” Penton said.
