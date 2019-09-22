ST.LOUIS, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to the scene after a double shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood left one dead and another injured early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived to the 5300 block of Wabada just before 4 a.m. Sunday where they found 44-year-old Carrell Wright shot to death and a 33-year-old woman, his girlfriend, suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso and leg.
"I was shocked, I actually just woke up to it," said Wright's cousin Jerimi Bey. "He was more of a protector, he was our protector."
The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Bey says his cousin had a criminal history but says the father was working as a barber as part of an effort to turn his life around.
"I don't want to cry, but at the same time I do, it's like I don't know I have to stay motivated and positive," said Bey.
The homicide is the eleventh in the neighborhood in 2019. There were eight at the same time in 2018.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477,
