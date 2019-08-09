O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A small child was rescued from a hot car in O'Fallon, Missouri Friday afternoon.
Authorities tell News 4 the child, who is believed to be less than two years old, was rescued from inside the car in a parking lot across the street from CarShield Field, formerly TR Hughs Ballpark.
The child was believed to be in the car from 8 a.m. until 1:40 p.m.
"Some of the worst calls we run," said Kelly Cope with the St. Charles County Ambulance district. "It's just a terrible situation, so very emotional for the crew, very difficult for everyone involved."
The child was rushed to a hospital and was awake and alert, police said.
Investigators said the child was left in a vehilce in the 100 block of Sheriff Dierker Dr. and a family member then drove two miles to the parking lot of TR Hughes and Tom Ginnever Ave.
Police said the family member was taken into custody.
The investigation is on-going.
