CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A elderly man was shot overnight at his home in Cahokia. Jessie Johnson, 85, was shot in the chest in his home on St. Stephens Drive early Monday and his family are now demanding answers.
“Please come forward and just give us some type of answers, because it's nothing we can do at this time besides pray,” begged Johnson’s granddaughter, Keayro Johnson.
“We haven't heard anything, we literally have no answers. We just see a lot of bullshots in the house, through the garage and the kitchen, in the bathroom, in the living room, both of the bedrooms, in pillows,” said Keayro.
News 4 reached out to the Cahokia Police Department for some answers. Police would not if Johnson was the victim, but did say an 85-year-old man was shot in the chest, but not believed to be the target.
Keayro says she has no idea why someone would open fire on her grandfather's home.
“He likes to sit at home and watch TV, he loves to cook. He loves his family,” said Keayro.
Johnson is currently in critical condition at Saint Louis University Hospital.
