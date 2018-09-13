ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Family members of 30-year-old Keith Bullock says it’s been more than a week since they’ve last seen him.
“He spoke with everyone and said he would call them back and we haven’t heard from him since,” said Shanae Mooring.
His sister Lacretia Cook-Faye says she last spoke with her brother September 1. She says he was sent to a Psychiatric Support Center on Delmar.
“We had put him in a psych facility. He was kind of like paranoid and schizophrenic and always worried,” said Cook-Faye.
During his stay, his family says they learned he became agitated and assaulted a person at the center.
Police were called and Bullock was hauled off to the city jail where he was later released without the family being notified.
“We put him there for protection for safety,” Cook- Faye.
Since then, the father of three has gone missing.
A Psychiatric Support Center spokesperson says their protocol allows for any staff member or patient to contact police if assaulted.
It’s a policy Bullock’s family feels that if it was different, he would be here today.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
