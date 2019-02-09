COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Cpl. Shane Totty's Collinsville family honored him Sunday in Collinsville Woodland Park at 5:30 p.m.
Debra Hayes, just like the rest of the family, misses Totty.
“It hurts when I say his name,” Hayes said.
Totty was killed when a truck hit him as he was riding his motorcycle while protecting a funeral procession in Louisiana. He was working for the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Totty is originally from Collinsville, Ill. He leaves behind a fiance and a small child. Their wedding was planned for July.
Hayes, his aunt, said Totty was one of a kind.
“I never heard anyone say anything negative about him,” Hayes said.
Totty’s best friend of 15 years, Randy Woodruff agreed with Hayes.
“If you asked anybody, what their favorite part of him was, they’d probably tell you his laugh,” Woodruff said.
Totty's funeral was February 7 in Louisiana.
Everyone is invited to come to the vigil, which is set to gather at the ball fields.
(0) comments
