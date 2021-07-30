BATON ROUGE, LA (WBRZ/CNN) – A family helped rescue a large alligator from the middle of a Louisiana interstate.
The family was returning home from Texas when they spotted the animal on the interstate. "It was pretty remarkable. My kids are still talking about it and still telling jokes, like, why did the alligator cross the road?” Amanda Carter said.
The family found the alligator in the middle of Interstate 49, and nearly hit him. "My husband thought he saw a tire in the road and when we got closer, he noticed it was a really large alligator. So, he had to swerve to miss the alligator,” recalled Carter.
Carter said she knew she had to help the animal after it got clipped by a passing car. Her husband turned around and pulled over.
"When he saw it and saw my face when it got hit by the car he was like, 'oh gosh, here we go again.' And he was instantly like, 'Amanda we're not bringing this home,’” she said. "I would have to say he was about 10-12 foot. He was huge."
Carter’s husband and several others tried to direct the alligator off the road. Police were called to direct traffic while the group tried to shield the alligator’s eyes with a sheet, thinking they’d have a better chance at pulling him to safety, but no luck. They entertained the animal with turkey sandwiches while waiting for a professional to arrive.
"They came and they were able to get a lasso around his neck, and they were able to get him off the interstate and he went about his merry way,” Carter said.
