SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Family and friends of a 48-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in a south St. Louis neighborhood early Saturday morning are searching for answers.
According to police, Tiffany Kurkjian, 48, and a 45-year-old man were walking near Arsenal and Lemp at 12:25 a.m. in the Benton Park neighborhood when they were hit by a gray 2-door Mitsubishi. The driver sped away from the area, police said. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where Kurkjian died. The unidentified man was critically injured following the impact.
"She had a very warm personality, she was very hard working and had a unique sense of humor," said Anthony Favazza, a former co-worker of Tiffany. "It has been quite the shock here and we reached out to a number of folks who worked with her here and obviously, nobody expected this to happen and we are still trying to come to grips with it."
Favazza is urging any who has information on the accident to call police.
