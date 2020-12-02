BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Family and friends are remembering 46-year-old Kristen Whitted. Police say she was killed Monday afternoon after being caught in the crossfire of a gun fight between two drivers on I-170 in Olivette.
Whitted, of Bridgeton, was a member of One Family Church in University City. Her pastor, Brent Roam, sent the following statement to News 4 Wednesday:
"Kristen Whitted was a warm and loving woman. She was a good mother, a beloved sister, a kind daughter, and a generous friend. An active member of One Family Church, Kristen lit up a room with her smile and radiated goodwill to those she served. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her. May God bring peace to those who grieve her loss and justice to those who caused it. God have mercy on us all."
A member of One Family Church set up a GoFundMe page to help with college expenses for Whitted's teenage daughter, Maysen.
Police said they received reports of shots being fired between two cars along the highway around 3:00 p.m. By the time officers got to the scene, the two cars with occupants who were believed to be firing shots at each other were gone. As of Wednesday, police are still searching for those drivers.
According to a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, the cars were traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic as the occupants were firing shots at each other.
A dark-colored SUV was in southbound lanes of the highway with bullet holes seen in the passenger-side window. Whitted was inside the SUV at the time of the shooting. She was wounded and taken to a hospital where she later died.
The Major Case Squad took over the investigation Monday night.
Police said they need more information because MoDOT cameras along the highway do not record.
Police are asking anyone who traveled on the stretch of I-170 from Page to Highway 40 around 3 p.m. who may have noticed anything to contact detectives at 314-645-3000 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.