NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Family and friends gathered Saturday at a vigil to remember Antione Brown, 15, who was killed inside his Glasgow Village home when someone fired shots into his bedroom.
The shooting happened early Friday morning. Police believe Brown was targeted. The suspect remains at-large.
At the vigil, Brown’s mother Ebony Davis said she will start the daunting task of planning her son’s funeral on Monday. She said she can’t stop thinking about him.
“I’ve been thinking about him. I can’t do anything but think of the memories, look at pictures and video, and passing his room, just thinking of him as sleeping,” said Davis.
Brown’s cousin Jonathan Crowder said he rarely let Brown out of his site.
“I can’t even think. We were like this (tight). I stayed with him. I was supposed be with him. He wasn’t supposed to leave me like this,” said Crowder.
A friend of Brown said he loved to rap.
“He rapped every day, every five seconds,” said Leandre Moore. “His dream was just getting rich off rapping, he always wanted to rap.”
His love for music was evident at his vigil. Balloons were also released.
“One of them got stuck in the tree. So, I guess he was saying, ‘Momma, I am going to stay right here. I ain’t going nowhere,” said Davis.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
