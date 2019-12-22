FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family described 10-year-old Cartel Walker as a brave, young boy. His life was cut short after he fell into a frozen swimming pool in Ferguson this last week.

A vigil was held Sunday to remember him and one of the officers who pulled him out of the water was in attendance.

Cartel loved his brother and playing football. Seth Turner coached the boy for several years with the Spanish Lake Titans, a team that showed up in force for the vigil.

“I called him Carty Car,” Turner said. “That’s what everyone called him.”

The community came out to comfort Cartel’s family during this tragic time.

“It means everything to my son,” said Cartel’s dad Dimitri Ward. “He was a community child. He had bits and pieces of everybody.

“My son was a brave adventurer.”

Cartel and his younger brother were at January Wabash Park on Tuesday with their grandpa when they slipped under the fence of the pool area. The 10-year-old was playing on the diving board when he fell into the ice covered pool.

Jamez Knighten was the first police officer on the scene. He jumped the fence and went straight into the pool.

“I remember it was 20 degrees that day,” Knighten said. “I have a little brother about the same age and that was the only thing I could think about. I would want somebody to save my brother.”

The pool is 12 feet deep and the water was about 7 feet, just over the head of Knighten who is 6’2”.

“My uniform started getting extremely heavy,” Knighten said. “I didn’t expect it to fill up so quickly. Somehow I was able to hold on to him and the edge of the wall until our other officer, Chris, came and without him I wouldn't have made it with the kid.”

Both officers and the child were rushed to the hospital. The officers were treated for hypothermia, but Cartel died the next morning.

The hug between the Cartel's father and Officer Knighten says it all.

“That’s what he gave me, those couple of hours,” Ward said. “I seen [sic] the hope he gave me those couple of hours. He’s my hero forever and ever.”

The city said they have never had a cover on the pool and it's typical for there to be some water in the pool during the winter months. But they will be doing a full review of the fencing and security of the pool area.