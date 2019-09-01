WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Friends, family and public officials gathered in Waterloo, Illinois Sunday to say goodbye to Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins, who died in the line of duty August 23.
The funeral was held in the gym at Waterloo High School. Relatives and public officials spoke, including Hopkins wife Whitney, his older brother Zach, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.
Whitney said her husband was in a line of work that he loved very much.
“He worked so hard for everything—everything that we have. And he died doing what he loved, next to a team of guys that means so much to him,” said Whitney.
Hopkins was fatally shot while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis. He is survived by Whitney and their three children.
Zach said his brother was the type of person who cared about everyone.
"Family, friends or even complete strangers could always count on Nick to be there in a time of need," said Zach.
He was buried at Waterloo City Cemetery Sunday afternoon.
People can make donations to the Hopkins family by clicking here. Make sure to add "Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund" in the comment section.
Donations can also made to BackStoppers by clicking here or mailing a check to BackStoppers, PO Box 795168, St. Louis, Mo. 63179-0700.
