Family, friends gather to say emotional goodbye to ISP Trooper Nick Hopkins

WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Friends, family, community members and public officials gathered in Waterloo, Illinois Sunday to say goodbye to Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins, who died in the line of duty August 23.

The funeral was held in the gym at Waterloo High School. Relatives and public officials spoke, including Hopkins' wife Whitney Hopkins, his older brother Zach Hopkins and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Whitney Hopkins said her husband was the ultimate family man. The two were high school sweethearts and had young three children together.

"Owen and Evelyn every day would say, 'Daddy, are you doing police work today or are you doing other work?' Regardless of the answer, the following question would be, 'Daddy can you turn on your police lights?' And he did," Whitney Hopkins said. "Every time ... He died doing what he loved, next to a team of guys that mean so much to him."

Nick Hopkins was fatally shot while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis.

Gov. Pritzker reassured the trooper's children their father will never be forgotten

"That is what I want Nick’s children to know about their father – that he loved them deeply, and that his very last hours on this earth were spent sacrificing himself to save people he never met," Gov. Pritzker said. "He gave all he could give and he demonstrated the kind of courage his fellow troopers know and that we all hope we possess."

Zach Hopkins said his brother was the type of person who cared about everyone.

"Family, friends or even complete strangers could always count on Nick to be there in a time of need," Zach Hopkins said. "Nick had a giant, toothy, smile, which happens to be a family trait. However, Nick's smile was the biggest. That's because his enormous smile was merely a reflection of his enormous heart."

Hundreds of police officers from departments across the Midwest attended the services as Nick Hopkins was buried at Waterloo City Cemetery Sunday afternoon.

People can make donations to the Hopkins family by clicking here. Make sure to add "Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund" in the comment section.

Donations can also be made to BackStoppers by clicking here or mailing a check to BackStoppers, PO Box 795168, St. Louis, Mo. 63179-0700.